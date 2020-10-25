Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACOR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

