Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 653,409 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.