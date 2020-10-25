72,269 Shares in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Palomar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,463 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

