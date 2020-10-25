59,004 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 29,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $3,204,568.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,095,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,838 shares of company stock valued at $95,538,700 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

