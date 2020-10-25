32,897 Shares in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 172.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 30.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 77.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $36.00 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

