29,138 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $256.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.60 and its 200-day moving average is $212.05.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total value of $333,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,732 shares of company stock valued at $64,694,328. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

