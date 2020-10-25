2,548 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

