2,045 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $251,909.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at $40,955,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,549 shares of company stock valued at $192,868,714. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.15.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.