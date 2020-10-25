$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.19. Carter’s reported earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter.

CRI opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

