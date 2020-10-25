1,691 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

