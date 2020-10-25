16,620 Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE FHI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. Federated Hermes Inc has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

