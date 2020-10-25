13,200 Shares in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

