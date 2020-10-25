1,298 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

