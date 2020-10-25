12,840 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 158.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $851.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

