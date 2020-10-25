$1.86 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE:ABC opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,053. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.