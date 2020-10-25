$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

