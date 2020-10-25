$1.47 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.55. General Motors posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GM stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

