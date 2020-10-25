$1.45 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. PepsiCo also reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 104,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 598,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

