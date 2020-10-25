$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

