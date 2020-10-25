$0.27 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $275,192.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,644.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $3,528,205. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -193.73, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

