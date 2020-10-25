-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.