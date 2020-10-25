-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

