Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells $559,750.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $469,600.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $432,650.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $110.24 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $116.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.