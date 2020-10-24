ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 357,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 126,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.0365432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

