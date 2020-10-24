ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. 357,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 126,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of -56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd will post -0.0365432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

