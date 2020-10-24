Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

