Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post $1.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

