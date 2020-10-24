Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.44. Netflix also posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 249.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 710,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,741,000 after buying an additional 507,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $268.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

