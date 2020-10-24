XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.16. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

