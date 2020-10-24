Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 842,513 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 835,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,933.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 91,946 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

