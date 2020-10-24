Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Trading Down 3.8%

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 147,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 95,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

