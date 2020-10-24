WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

WSFS opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.