World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.29 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

WRLD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $822.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock worth $657,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

