Whitemud Resources (CVE:WMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Whitemud Resources Inc (CVE:WMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 164000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

About Whitemud Resources (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

