West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) (CVE:WHY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (WHY.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

