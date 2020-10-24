WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%.

Shares of WSBC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

