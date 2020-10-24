Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.53.

NYSE CPT opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,249,000 after buying an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

