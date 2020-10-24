Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Welbilt by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.96 million, a PE ratio of 183.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

