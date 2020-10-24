WD-40 Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.80. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

