Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.