Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vistra by 336.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

