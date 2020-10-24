Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vistra by 336.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vistra by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

