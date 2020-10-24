VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 23015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.0926733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gordon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,797.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,196.33.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.