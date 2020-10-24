Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

