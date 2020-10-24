Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 440.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $90.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

