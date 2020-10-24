Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 3.0% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

