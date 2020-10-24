VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VRSN stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $125,333.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,329 shares of company stock worth $19,426,286 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

