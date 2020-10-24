Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.86 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.

