Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

VEA opened at $41.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

