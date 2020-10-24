US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. US Gold has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that US Gold will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

