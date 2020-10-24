UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after acquiring an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

