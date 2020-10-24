United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.07 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

